Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) Shares Purchased by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 208.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 2.14% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEQT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1,415.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 141,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock remained flat at $26.47 during midday trading on Friday. 106,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,715. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.