Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Roger Dankel Sells 850 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $201.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

