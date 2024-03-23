Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Sirius XM by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after buying an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 6,482,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after buying an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

