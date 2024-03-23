Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.63

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.63 and last traded at $86.63, with a volume of 160986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.