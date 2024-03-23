SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,918 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $116.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $117.41.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

