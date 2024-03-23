SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $298.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $223.83 and a 12 month high of $300.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.95 and its 200 day moving average is $266.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.