SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.58. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

