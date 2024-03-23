SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 4.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

