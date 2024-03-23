SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.