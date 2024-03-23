SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.68.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

