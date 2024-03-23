SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

FV opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

