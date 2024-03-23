SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $678,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.59. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

