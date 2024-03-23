SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

IDXX stock opened at $530.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

