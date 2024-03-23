SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

