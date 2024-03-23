SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,215 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,978,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,914,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $157.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.15. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

