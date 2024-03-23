SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

