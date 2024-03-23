SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

