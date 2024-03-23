SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 4,587 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

SSO stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $77.94.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

