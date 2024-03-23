SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $265.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.