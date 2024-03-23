SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 383,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,026,084 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $24.77.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,557.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,928 shares of company stock valued at $323,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SMART Global by 46.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 482,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152,918 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at $1,994,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SMART Global during the third quarter worth $702,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after acquiring an additional 880,971 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

