Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $176,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,747,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $159.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.34. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.17 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

