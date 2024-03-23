SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 1.1% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.44. 21,896,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 58,087,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.