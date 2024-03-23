SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Trading 0.3% Higher

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.41. 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th.
The SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SoFi Sustainable Dividend index, a market-cap-weighted index of dividend-paying developed market companies screened for dividend sustainability WKLY was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by SoFi.
