SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Trading 0.3% Higher

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.41. 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,000.

The SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SoFi Sustainable Dividend index, a market-cap-weighted index of dividend-paying developed market companies screened for dividend sustainability WKLY was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by SoFi.

