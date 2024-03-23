Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.65. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 12,169 shares traded.

Soligenix Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

