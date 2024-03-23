Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Trading 1.7% Higher

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.05. 6,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 4,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Soluna Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.
Soluna Company Profile
Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.
