Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.57

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 3997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

Sompo Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Sompo’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sompo ( OTCMKTS:SMPNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Sompo Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

