Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.57

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 3997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.
Sompo Trading Down 2.2 %
The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Sompo’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.
Sompo Company Profile
Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.
