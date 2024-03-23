Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.62. 24,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 58,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonder in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOND. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sonder by 189.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the second quarter worth $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonder in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonder in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

