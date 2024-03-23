Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SONY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

