SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Keyvan Mohajer Sells 31,665 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keyvan Mohajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $408,765.69.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 379 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $2,334.64.

On Thursday, February 15th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 8.1 %

SOUN stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price target (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SoundHound AI by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 676,799 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

