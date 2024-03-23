SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 3% After Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.69. 38,626,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 59,142,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Specifically, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOUN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 676,799 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

