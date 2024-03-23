Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (SXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXEGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

About Southern Cross Electrical Engineering

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

