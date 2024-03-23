SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.89

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.89 and last traded at $72.83, with a volume of 367890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 80,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

