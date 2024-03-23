SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Cut by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.