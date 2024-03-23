SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,475. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.