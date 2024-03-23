SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stock Holdings Cut by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $162,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.