SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Cut by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $54,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. 1,552,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

