SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.82

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.82 and last traded at $129.65, with a volume of 167654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.91.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $385,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

