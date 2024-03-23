SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.19% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 352,467 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 945,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RLY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 57,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,460. The stock has a market cap of $541.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

