Sportradar Group’s (SRAD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

