Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.51

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 116870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQSP. B. Riley increased their price target on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Squarespace Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -700.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,848,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at $107,848,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 366,859 shares of company stock worth $11,767,561. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

