SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.