Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $154.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average of $153.06.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

