Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Sets New 52-Week High at $182.78

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $182.78 and last traded at $182.59, with a volume of 4881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Standex International Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,428 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $374,664.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,676.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,980,448. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Standex International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,129,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Standex International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,262,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

