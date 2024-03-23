Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $145.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average of $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on STLD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

