Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

NYSE SPLP opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $826.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10,070.32. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $48.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

