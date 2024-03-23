Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.2 million. Steelcase also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.850-1.000 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

SCS opened at $12.15 on Friday. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Steelcase by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 114,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,035,000 after purchasing an additional 452,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 23,036 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

