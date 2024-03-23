Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Down to $13.05

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $11.99. Steelcase shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 271,051 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Steelcase

Steelcase Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.