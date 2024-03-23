Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo Sells 33,214 Shares

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,610,693.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,580,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $116.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after buying an additional 538,387 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after buying an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,156,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2,182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after buying an additional 335,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

