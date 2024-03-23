Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 4,327 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
