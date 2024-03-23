Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 49,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $2,265,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 52,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

